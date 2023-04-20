Nikki Allan: David Boyd lured girl to her death in 1992, jury told
A man lured a seven-year-old girl away from her home and brutally murdered her more than 30 years ago, a jury has heard.
Nikki Allan's body was found with multiple injuries and stab wounds in a derelict building in Sunderland in October 1992.
David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Stockton-on-Tees, denies murder.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he is the second man to be accused of killing Nikki.
'Skipping to her death'
George Heron was cleared of murder by jurors at Leeds Crown Court in 1993, and prosecutor Richard Wright KC said they were "right to do so".
In his opening statement, Mr Wright said Nikki was taken from outside a block of flats where she lived in Wear Garth, Sunderland, at about 21:43 on 7 October 1992.
She was not abducted but rather "lured" as one witness reported seeing her "skipping" to catch up with a man, jurors heard.
"She was was unwittingly skipping towards her death," Mr Wright said
Nikki was led to wasteland next to the River Wear where she was struck on the head, causing her to bleed.
The man then forced her through an opening in a boarded up window in the Old Exchange Building where he "beat her about the head with a brick" shattering her skull.
She was then repeatedly stabbed her through her chest, heart and lungs "making sure of the job of killing her".
Witnesses heard screams at about 22:00 which "fixed the time of the killing", the prosecutor said.
'Circumstantial but compelling'
Nikki's body was dumped in a basement room and was found the next day by two volunteers who had joined the search for her.
Jurors were told the killer was David Boyd, who was 25 at the time and also known as David Smith or David Bell.
The case against the defendant was "circumstantial but compelling", as his DNA had since been found on Nikki's clothing, Mr Wright said.
Mr Boyd lived at Wear Garth on the same floor as Nikki's grandparents and was "well known to the family", his girlfriend was Nikki's babysitter.
Nikki lived with her mother, stepfather, sister and two half-sisters in a ground-floor flat, while the defendant lived on the third floor.
Mr Wright said Mr Boyd "knew the layout" of the Old Exchange Building and had told police he used the same window a few days before when he took a boy there to search for pigeons.
He said he was of the "same age" and "bore a striking resemblance" to the man seen with Nikki that night.
'Only killer knows motive'
The jury heard he was the "last man" to tell police he saw Nikki alive at about 21:35 and created a false alibi for his whereabouts at 22:00.
"Bearing in mind at the time he made the lie, only the killer would have known at what time he had killed Nikki and would have appreciated [22:00] was an important time," Mr Wright said
He said the prosecution did not have to prove a motive, adding: "Only the killer knows precisely why he did what he did to Nikki."
Nikki was playing with other children on the night around the flats and was seen at 21:43 outside the Boar's Head pub.
Mr Wright said it was "not unusual" for children to be playing unsupervised outside when it was dark and "might reasonably be considered to late for them to be left outside alone".
The trial continues.
