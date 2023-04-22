Hundreds attempt Dirty Reiver gravel bike race in Kielder Forest
- Published
Hundreds of cyclists are tackling one of Europe's longest gravel bike races.
More than 1,600 riders are attempting to complete the gruelling Dirty Reiver challenge through Kielder Forest in Northumberland.
Competitors have to make their way up and down 200km (124 miles) of gravel paths in what is England's largest forest.
Alex MacLennan, from Forestry England which manages Kielder, said: "It's not for the faint hearted."
He said it was "a fair old slog on the pedal, up hill, and these guys are doing 200km of forest road in one lap".
Gravel racing uses bikes designed as part mountain bike and part racing bike and is growing in popularity.
Olympic champion and Tour de France veteran Chris Boardman, who is taking part, said the sport hit "the exciting sweet spot that sits beautifully" between mountain biking and road riding.
Boardman, who is the government's Active England cycling and walking commissioner, said: "Having ridden a bike personally, professionally and for fitness for more than 50 years, it's truly wonderful that it's still possible to keep discovering new ways to use this marvellous machine.
"Gravel meets my needs perfectly - no traffic and a bit of personal challenge all wrapped in spectacular surroundings."
Kielder is the largest man-made woodland in England at 250 sq miles (647 sq km) and is three-quarters covered by trees.
Mr MacLennan said: "You could fit the whole of Newcastle, Sunderland, and all the towns of Northumberland inside the forest and still have lots of forest."
The Dirty Reiver event "underlines our message that the nation's forests are here for everyone to enjoy", he added.
Neil Atkinson, from Focal Events which organised the race, said competitors wanted to enjoy both the challenge and the scenery.
"What makes Kielder so special is that it is so remote, it is so stunning and one of the most unique places in England to be able to come and ride a bike," he said.
"I don't think there is a 200km loop, one single loop, elsewhere in England that you can get all on gravel roads."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.