Ukrainian woman living on Tyneside fundraising for prosthetic limbs
- Published
A woman who fled the Ukraine war is raising funds to provide prosthetic limbs for those hurt in the conflict.
Iryna Orshak is working with charity the Dopomogator Foundation, to raise the cash.
After the war broke out, she left Lviv with her youngest daughter, but her husband and daughter, 21, who is studying at university, remain at home.
Now settled in Whitley Bay, the 41-year-old said: "This war has seen more than 3,000 Ukrainians [lose limbs]."
"A lot of people have had to have operations to remove injured limbs - women, men and children and it's hard for them to travel out of the country for prosthetics because of the cost," she explained.
The foundation, which started in 2017, has concentrated on helping the Ukrainian army and hospitals since the conflict broke out in February 2022.
Since the start of 2023 it has committed to raising about £1.2m ($1.5m) for Ukrainian firm Allbionics to produce bionic prosthetics and subsequent rehabilitation for it's residents and servicemen and women free of charge.
Allbionics, based in Kyiv and Poland, started making 3D-scanned bionic hand prostheses, which have sensors providing precise control for users, last September.
Volodymyr Bandura, from the firm, said: "We have a candidate who was a war medic whose position was shot at during a night raid.
"He was badly wounded and lost his arm. Providing a prosthetic is a rewarding experience as you can see the difference you make to people."
Mrs Orshak said: "The project is called Regenerate Ukrainians - so Ukrainians get the limbs for free and we are looking for partners to donate to the Dopomogator Foundation.
"When I left Ukraine I left a piece of my heart there and I'm doing this to keep my spirits up.
"I contact my husband and daughter everyday to see if they are safe - but we never know when Russia may bomb, so we have to keep in touch."
She added she was "really thankful" to he people of Whitley Bay and the "kind hearts and safe home" her host family has provided for her and her 14-year-old daughter Yustyna.
Mrs Orshak, who worked as a lawyer in Lviv, now works for Newcastle City Council as a data apprentice.
She previously helped collect donations of aid to be sent to Ukraine from across the north east of England.
