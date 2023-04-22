Newcastle doctor suspended by BMA over anti-Semitic tweets
A doctor has been suspended from the British Medical Association (BMA) over social media posts it described as "totally unacceptable".
Dr Martin Whyte, who works at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, posted tweets regarding Jewish people and the holocaust, and made a crude reference to the death of the Queen.
Dr Whyte has been approached for comment.
The BMA said it condemned the tweets "in the strongest possible terms".
A spokesperson said: "The views expressed in no way reflect the values of the BMA.
"Dr Martin Whyte has been removed from taking part in any and all BMA business with immediate effect and the BMA will be undertaking an external independent investigation."
The BMA said Dr Whyte retained his membership of the organisation while this was carried out.
Dr White, a paediatric registrar, had been deputy co-chair of the BMA's junior doctors committee and deputy chair of the organisation's northern regional junior doctors committee.
