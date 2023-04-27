Work begins on Hexham town centre revamp
- Published
Work to transform a town by bringing vacant buildings back into use and restoring traditional frontages is under way.
Builders have moved in to refurbish a number of buildings in Hexham town centre, including The Royal Hotel.
It is part of a £95m government-funded programme being led by Historic England.
The refurbishments will "generate new opportunities", Historic England's Jules Brown said.
He said: "It's great to see all this work under way and I can't wait to see the finished results.
"We hope that the enhancement of these historic buildings will help to generate new opportunities for both these and neighbouring businesses."
Work on the former hotel, on Priestpopple, will include repurposing the ground and first floor into a bar and restaurant.
Meanwhile, the frontage of a dental practice and photography business, both on Battle Hill, will be given improvements and hand-painted signage.
Northumberland County Council said the improvements will have a "positive impact" on the town centre.
It comes as earlier this month the council announced a £1.5m scheme to "enhance" the town's "look and feel", through improvement works.
Northumberland County Council, which is funding the majority of the plans, said the work was focussed on a "key corridor" which would help "revitalise" the area.
The Hexham High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme (HSHAZ), which approved the work, has been set up to improve the town for residents, tourists and businesses.
Buildings such as the Coach and Horses, Vercellis Restaurant and Elliot Architects are among the buildings that have recently been restored through the scheme.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.