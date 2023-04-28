Newcastle shipping container leisure venue to open
- Published
A new leisure venue constructed from shipping containers is to open in Newcastle after plans for the permanent site were approved.
The complex, called Frate, will open on 26 May behind Grey Street.
Bosses said it would bring together "the best of local and independent food, drink, art and music" and create about 35 jobs.
It will also hold pop-up events including fayres, exercise classes and an open-air cinema.
Plans for the outdoor venue were approved by Newcastle City Council last year.
It comes almost a year after the container box entertainment venue Stack Newcastle closed to make way for new government offices.
The former venue on Pilgrim Street was dismantled and plans to temporarily revive it behind Central Station were scrapped in November following objections from nearby businesses.
Frate has been constructed out of recycled freight containers, repurposed into street food stalls and bars over two-storeys.
Robert Clarkson and Tom Byron, who own north-east businesses including Pumphreys Coffee, co-developed the plans.
Mr Clarkson said: "When the concept of Frate first came to mind, we wanted to make sure that we were not just bringing another standard outdoor venue to the city, but a fresh experience that will contribute to Newcastle's thriving hospitality scene.
"Frate will not only add to the vibrancy of Newcastle but also provide a platform for local businesses and artists to showcase their talent, helping them to thrive within the region."
The council said container-style developers had proved "extremely popular" in the city.
A spokesperson added: "They add another element to the city's diverse cultural, leisure and entertainment offer."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.