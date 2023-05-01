Sunderland beach dog ban starts as people face £100 fine
Dog owners have been warned they could receive a £100 fine as beach restrictions begin for the summer.
Sunderland City Council said a ban on pets at Roker beach and part of Seaburn beach will start on 1 May to 30 September.
The measures were introduced to help tackle dog fouling and anti-social behaviour, the council said.
Last year, it issued 138 fines over dog-related offences on the same beaches.
Similar restrictions are being brought in at other beaches including South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Redcar and Cleveland.
Michelle Coates, neighbourhood enforcement manager at Sunderland City Council, said "not everyone knows" about the bans coming into force.
"We're lucky enough to have some fabulous beaches in Sunderland with more than enough space for everyone", she said.
"We would ask anyone planning to take their dog for a walk along the beach to make sure that they check the signage and observe the zones."
The public space protection order (PSPO) will be in force at all times over the five-month period.
Residents consulted
Last year, a consultation on whether the PSPO should be renewed saw more than 90% agree that a ban should remain in place.
The consultation also looked at introducing an entire ban across all of the city's beaches, which prompted concern.
At the time, residents said there were already enough restricted areas, while businesses warned of the "negative impact" on trade.
The council said "although the vast majority of residents" clean up after their dogs, it still saw "irresponsible dog owners" who did not.
