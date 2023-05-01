Newcastle foodbank gives out 287 tonnes of goods in a year
A "lifesaver" foodbank is giving out more parcels than last year to meet increasing demand.
The West End Foodbank in Newcastle said it issued 287 tonnes (287,000kg) of goods in the past 12 months, a 39% increase on the previous year.
It operates a network of hubs in seven locations around the city.
The North East has suffered the greatest spike in deprivation of any region, according to charity The Trussell Trust.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service at a foodbank drop-in on the West Road, struggling service users spoke of the impact of rising prices.
Kevin Seath first came seeking help after the death of his mother, which led to mental health problems and issues with alcohol.
After getting into debt, the 59-year-old found the foodbank to be vital.
'A lifeline for so many'
"It has been a bit of a lifesaver for me. I never thought I would be in this situation and I guess a lot of people are going through the same thing at the moment.
"A few years ago when I was working I had disposable income and I didn't think about what I was spending on food, or on anything really.
"Now it has got to the point where this place is essential for me, it is a lifeline for so many people."
He said the foodbank gets "the whole spectrum" of people coming for support.
Rising energy bills led 75-year-old Mary, a pensioner from Blakelaw, to use the foodbank.
"The cost of living is the problem, my gas and electric has just gone up and up.
"I have never done this before and it does feel like you are begging a bit."
The West End Foodbank has expanded across Newcastle and now offers more services, such as supporting people with benefit claims.
It runs a network of hubs across Benwell, Byker, Heaton, Lemington, Newbiggin Hall, West Denton, and the West Road.
