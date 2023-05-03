Stephen Tompkinson trial: Actor 'caused traumatic brain injuries'
- Published
Actor Stephen Tompkinson caused significant traumatic brain injuries to a man he punched outside his home, a court has heard.
The 57-year-old, known for his role in ITV crime drama DCI Banks, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Karl Poole on 30 May 2021.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he punched Mr Poole to the ground, causing him to bang his head and fracture his skull.
Mr Tompkinson, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, denies the charge.
The prosecution told Newcastle Crown Court the actor had called the police before approaching two drunk men.
The pair had been making noise outside the house the actor shared with his partner and her child, the court heard.
Mr Tompkinson, who was born in Stockton-on-Tees, said he had acted in self-defence and only pushed Mr Poole.
The trial, which is expected to last four days, continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.