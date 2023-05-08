Church of Scientology 'committed' to Gateshead move
The Church of Scientology says it remains committed to turning a derelict nursing home in Gateshead into its North East base, more than 15 years after it acquired the property.
The church bought the former Windmill Hills home in 2007 for £1.5m, but the building remains boarded up.
It plans to move to Gateshead from its existing site in Sunderland once work is complete.
The church said "extreme care" was being taken over the scheme.
The Grade II-listed building, built in the late-19th Century, was originally a Victorian day school but has become a target for vandals after standing empty for several years.
The church said it had completed a "programme of urgent works to prevent further deterioration of the historic fabric of the building" including structural reinforcement, asbestos removal and the replacement of some rafters.
However, it has not provided a timescale for completion of the project.
A spokesman added: "We are committed to a full historic restoration of this property, returning it to its original eminence and beyond."
The church plans to build three new extensions, replace windows and reinstate some historic features which have been removed.
Gateshead Council agreed to the renovation plans in 2019.
A spokeswoman for the local authority said it was unable to provide any update on the development of the site.
The Church of Scientology, founded in the 1950s by US science fiction writer L Ron Hubbard, has a number of celebrity followers including actors Tom Cruise and John Travolta.
Critics and former members have accused it of being a cult, alleging physical and emotional abuse, brainwashing and unethical fundraising.
The church denies the claims.
In 2013, the UK's Supreme Court recognised the Church of Scientology as a religion in a ruling that paved the way for a couple to get married in one of its chapels in London.
