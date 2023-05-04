Crumbling Victoria Hall in South Shields to be demolished
A 125-year-old building which lost its listed status after it was gutted by fire is to be demolished.
In May 2021, flames ripped through Victoria Hall in South Shields, destroying walls and its roof and leaving it a "shell".
South Tyneside Council asked Historic England to assess the Grade II-listed building and inspectors said it no longer merited protection.
The council said it "regretted" the building would be bulldozed by 30 June.
Many businesses have been based at the hall over the decades, but in recent years the disused building had been used for illegally growing drugs, the Local Democracy Service said.
'Fire-damaged shell'
The cause of the blaze that destroyed the building was never identified, despite investigations by police and the fire service.
A council report said fire damage had caused "the loss of the roof and upper parts of the walls" and the building - which was listed for protection in 1992 - was a "fire-damaged shell".
In February, a study by Historic England, the public body that preserves many of the country's historic buildings, concluded that Victoria Hall "no longer fulfils the national criteria for listing and should be removed from the list".
It said the Secretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport had agreed with the recommendation.
A council report said: "It is acknowledged that the circumstances and outcome are deeply regrettable."
It added that the hall's "heritage significance" had been lost due to irreversible damage to its stone balustrades, tower and "fine plasterwork decoration".
