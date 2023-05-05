Durham Police investigating murder after home attack
- Published
The death of a grandfather whose body was found at his home in County Durham is being treated as murder.
Ross Connelly, 46, was found dead in Alexandra Terrace, Wheatley Hill, shortly before 08:00 GMT on Monday.
Two men, 19 and 40, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in custody. A 34-year-old man has also been arrested and released on bail.
The family of Mr Connelly, who was born in Shotton Colliery, said they were "devastated" by his death.
"He will be remembered as a man who loved his football, music, and had a wicked sense of humour," they said in a statement."
They said he was a much-loved father and grandfather.
Det Ch Insp Yvonne Dutson, from Durham Constabulary, said Mr Connelly had been attacked in his own home.
She said it was an isolated incident, with police believing those involved were known to each other.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.