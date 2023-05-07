North East landmarks lit up to mark Coronation of King Charles
Landmarks across the North East have been lit up to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.
Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire Bridge, Hylton Castle and Fulwell Mill were among the structures in Sunderland illuminated to mark the historic occasion.
Durham Cathedral and Gateshead's Millennium Bridge were also lit up.
Meanwhile in Bishop Auckland, an image of the king is being projected on to the town hall.
A number of other landmarks across the UK are due to be illuminated later as part of the Coronation Concert.
The Lighting Up the Nation sequence will see choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays in places such as Blackpool seafront, Cornwall's Eden Project and Edinburgh city centre.