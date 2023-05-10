Fears over safety at Newcastle Leazes Park lake
People are being put at risk by a lack of warning signs or lifebuoys at a lake in a city centre park, it has been claimed.
Concerns were raised about Newcastle's Leazes Park after Dinnington vicar Mark Edwards mistook the iced-over water for snow-covered grass.
But five months later, he said there had still been no action and feared a "tragedy" might occur.
Urban Green, which manages the park, said it was working on a safety plan.
Mr Edwards said there were not enough safety measures in place ahead of the summer. He also said the area lacked lighting, which posed at risk at night.
"I am flabbergasted," the former lifeboat crew member said.
"But not surprised that those responsible for the park do not take the health and safety of the patrons seriously enough to have lifebuoys in prominent positions around the water edge."
Mr Edwards realised he was walking on ice, but said there was seemingly nothing to indicate the dangers.
He said despite flagging the potential issues in December, nobody had "taken ownership" in finding a resolution.
"Is it going to take a tragedy before someone takes any notice? Sadly that is normally the case in these matters," he said.
"Basic health and safety and basic maintenance of the park in some areas are simply being ignored and that saddens and disappoints me."
'High priority'
Urban Green said a regional water safety plan would "take time to complete".
It said it was working with "a number of organisations" to provide safety advice and it was reviewing guidance with the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).
It told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there were plans to "establish a co-ordinated and region-wide approach to water safety".
TWFRS said water safety was a "high priority", but the responsibility for installing measures "sits with the body responsible for the stretch of water".
A spokesperson said: "In recent months we have worked alongside Newcastle City Council to install 14 life-saving throw-line boards along the banks of the River Tyne and they have already saved a life.
"Work to ensure preventative measures are in place alongside stretches of water across Tyne and Wear will continue, including offering advice to organisations such as Urban Green."
Additional reporting by Daniel Holland
