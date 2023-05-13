Ashington motorbike crash: Rider, 54, dies
A man has died after his motorbike crashed on a Northumberland road.
It happened just before 10:00 BST on Friday on Sheepwash Road, Ashington, near to the junction with Bothel Bank, Northumbria Police said.
Emergency teams were called to the scene but the 54-year-old rider, who sustained serious injuries, died.
Officers said they believed the red Honda motorcycle, which was travelling northbound, hit street furniture on the road.
Sgt Ben Rutherford, of Northumbria Police, said: "This happened in a busy location during the daytime and we would like to hear from any motorists or witnesses who might have seen what happened, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage."
