David Hunter trial: Murder-accused pensioner says wife begged to die
A British pensioner accused of murdering his ill wife has told a court in Cyprus she begged him to help end her life.
Janice Hunter, who was 74 and had cancer, died in December 2021 at home near Paphos.
Lawyers for her 75-year-old husband David, a retired Northumberland miner, say her death was assisted suicide.
Mr Hunter has admitted killing his wife but a plea deal on a lesser charge of manslaughter collapsed in December.
The trial has previously heard Mrs Hunter had a rare blood cancer but might not have had terminal leukaemia.
Giving evidence - at times in tears - her husband said she asked repeatedly for help to end her suffering but that he "just couldn't do it".
He said he "regretted" what "I had to do".
However, he said after she then told him she was "sick of being alive", he reluctantly acted.
"In the last four or five weeks, she asked me to help and I said 'no' every day," he told the court.
"She asked me all the time and I always said 'no' - I didn't want to do it.
"After 57 years together, I just couldn't do it. In the last week she just cried and just cried and begged me to help her. I didn't answer."
Mr Hunter said his wife told him she felt she had "no life" due to her repeated trips between hospital and home.
He told the court at one point she became "hysterical" and to calm her down he said he would help end her suffering even though he said he had no intention of doing so.
'Mind switched off'
However, on the day of her death, he said he had got up to make coffee and his wife was crying.
Asked by the defence barrister what he remembered, he said his "mind switched off - I never wanted to kill her".
He added he then suffocated his wife with his hand.
Asked about his feelings for her, Mr Hunter said he loved his wife and added: "I regret what I had to do.
"I would never help her take her life if she hadn't begged me."
Earlier in the trial, the court heard Mr Hunter contacted his brother through Facebook to say he had killed Janice and then tried to take his own life at their home in Tremithousa.
Cypriot police were alerted by Interpol in the UK shortly before 20:00 GMT on 18 December 2021.
Officers arrived at the couple's retirement property and Mr Hunter was taken to hospital and later arrested.
The couple had moved from Ashington to Paphos 20 years ago.
