Newcastle cannabis farm with 250 plants dismantled

Cannabis plants at a property on Hillhead Road, West DentonNEROCU
The cannabis farm was uncovered in a house in Newcastle

A cannabis farm with 250 plants and a value of more than £200,000 has been dismantled following a police raid.

The operation was concealed inside a house in Newcastle's West Denton area with plants at various stages of growth.

Searches found the Hillhead Road property had had its electricity supply bypassed.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

