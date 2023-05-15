Newcastle cannabis farm with 250 plants dismantled
A cannabis farm with 250 plants and a value of more than £200,000 has been dismantled following a police raid.
The operation was concealed inside a house in Newcastle's West Denton area with plants at various stages of growth.
Searches found the Hillhead Road property had had its electricity supply bypassed.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.
