Andy Ferrell: Ex-Newcastle Utd footballer's stadium ban revoked
- Published
A former Newcastle United player who was banned from every UK stadium for fighting has had the ruling overturned.
Andy Ferrell, 39, was among four Newcastle fans convicted of public order offences in March following match day violence.
Another man, Liam Webster, 32, who was subjected to the same restriction has also had his ban revoked.
A judge found the pair's actions before a match against Chelsea in November were not football-related.
Ferrell, of Newburn, Newcastle, signed for the Magpies at the start of his career but never made the first team. He played for a succession of lower league clubs in his career.
'Football slogans'
The four men were convicted of public order offences and given three-year banning orders at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.
They had clashed with Chelsea fans outside the Black and White Bull pub, in Barrack Road, Newcastle, prior to a Premier League match on 12 November.
However, at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, Recorder Ben Nolan KC ruled that the judgements made against Ferrell and Webster, of Kenton, Newcastle, "fell at the first hurdle".
He found that the violence involving the two men did not relate to football.
"There is no evidence," he said. "Neither of these gentlemen were heard to make football slogans or abuse."
He said the magistrates' court "had no jurisdiction" to make the original order.
The court said other aspects of the public order offence remain in place but did not confirm what they were.
