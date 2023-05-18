Stanhope Pool to stay closed over summer amid uncertain future
A well-known open air swimming pool will remain closed for the foreseeable future, managers have said.
Stanhope Pool, County Durham's only heated lido, was set to open for the summer season at the end of May.
But manager Ruth Haynes said it would remain closed due to a "major electrical failure" in the plant room.
The pool's lease on its land was also due to expire leaving it in an "incredibly uncertain position", Ms Haynes said.
Last year more than 8,000 people visited the 1974-built pool but staff had warned they needed to find more volunteers and raise £300,000 to secure its future.
In a post on the lido's Facebook page, Ms Haynes said: "It is with a truly heavy heart that we have to announce we will be unable to open this season."
She said there was a "major electrical failure" at the end of last season and the down time had "only worsened this issue".
Ms Haynes said: "Ultimately, we are faced with the reality that the plant room initially installed in the 1970s would need to undergo significant restoration before it would be up to the required standard of performance, safety and reliability we need.
"This would be a costly and time-consuming endeavour, and simply not possible to complete in the limited time we have before we were due to open."
She said the upcoming season was also set to be the last before the pool's lease expired which "leaves our future in an incredibly uncertain position".
Ms Haynes said the priority was to secure an extension "before we could justify" spending a lot of money on the plant room.
She also announced that after nine years working at the pool she would be standing down as manager and appealed for people to volunteer.
