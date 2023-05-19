Michelle Hanson: Alexander Carr admits Sunderland murder
A man who went on the run after a woman's body was found has admitted her murder.
Michelle Hanson, 47, was found with multiple neck injuries at her home in Brady Street, Sunderland, in December.
Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, had previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder.
As his trial was due to start at Newcastle Crown Court, Carr admitted murder. He will be sentenced on 16 June.
After Ms Hanson's body was discovered, a nationwide manhunt was launched to find Carr - with a £10,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture.
Appearing via videolink from HMP Durham, Carr admitted murdering Ms Hanson some time between 30 November and 4 December.
Judge Paul Sloan KC, the recorder of Newcastle, told Carr he faced a mandatory life sentence but the minimum term he would have to serve before being considered eligible for parole had to be set.
After the search, Carr was arrested in Islington, north London, on 21 December.
Ms Hanson's family previously said she was "caring, kind and loving".
Northumbria Police had said at the time of her death she died from neck injuries inflicted by a blade.
Speaking after Carr's conviction, Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr praised Ms Hanson's family, adding: "Not only have they had to come to terms with the tragic loss of their mam and grandmother, but they also played a role in helping us to locate Carr - who was desperately trying to evade arrest.
"His despicable actions speak volumes.
"Carr murdered Michelle and then fled down south and went into hiding so he could not be held accountable.
"That arrogance and lack of remorse has been difficult for Michelle's family to come to terms with, and we are thankful he is now behind bars, facing a life sentence for his actions."
