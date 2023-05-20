Labour demands to know cost of Levelling Up adverts
- Published
The government has been urged to disclose how much of taxpayers' money has been spent on Levelling Up advertising.
Labour has written to Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison over her spending on billboards in Newcastle, Sunderland and other parts of the UK.
It claimed the adverts were not a good use of public money amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The government said they provided "important information" to the public.
Among the projects highlighted by the advertisements were a £7m revamp of Newcastle's Grainger Market and a £20m housing project in Sunderland.
They carry the Levelling Up logo, which Labour said was a key Conservative slogan, and - they argued - was not necessary.
Shadow Levelling Up Minister Alex Norris said: "I would argue if the Levelling Up campaign is that good, people will notice them without having to be told through advertising paid for with their own money.
"There is a distinction between the Conservative Party and the government, and it is really important that they adhere to that different in their communications".
In his letter to Ms Davison, who is Bishop Auckland MP, he argues the funding should be disclosed as a "matter of transparency".
A government spokesperson said: "Our Levelling Up campaign is providing important information to communities across the UK, helping to raise awareness of jobs, opportunities and investment.
"All communications are designed to ensure good value for taxpayers' money."
Last year, the Advertising Standards Authority upheld a Labour complaint that Levelling Up promotions in newspapers were not clearly labelled as government advertisements.
Labour said its analysis of government data showed more than £2m was spent on a campaign promoting the campaign last year.
