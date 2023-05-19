Ashington man who died in crash 'loved his dogs'
Tributes have been paid to a "kind loving husband and father" who died in a motorcycle crash.
Steve Russell, 54, from Guidepost, died after he crashed on Sheepwash Road in Ashington, Northumberland.
His family said they were "still coming to terms with the fact Steve is no longer with us".
Northumbria Police said it was continuing its work to establish how the crash happened.
Emergency services were called to the junction with Bothel Bank just before 10:00 BST on 12 May.
Police said he had been travelling on a red Honda motorcycle when it crashed into "street furniture".
'A kind man'
Earlier, his family said they were "heartbroken and devastated".
"He was a loving husband and father who still had so much left to live for", they said in a joint-statement.
"Steve was a kind man who loved spending time with his family and friends - as well as his dogs.
"He enjoyed the simple things in life such as going out fishing or for a bike ride".
Sgt Ben Rutherford said it was "committed" to establishing the circumstances of the crash and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
