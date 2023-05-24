Lilidorei: Children test out 'world's largest play park'
Children have been let loose at what is claimed to be the world's biggest play park.
Lilidorei is located in Alnwick Gardens, next to the Northumbrian castle used in the Harry Potter films.
Jane Percy, Duchess of Northumberland, said she was delighted to bring "her creative vision" to life 12 years after she came up with the concept.
Themed on a Christmas village, it includes nine clan houses featuring goblins, fairies, pixies and elves.
There are also interactive storytelling areas and an 85ft (26m) tall tower, known as Elfwin Drin, with six slides, bridges and zip wires.
The Duchess said: "Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.
"We want to encourage children away from screens and into this magical giant playground where their imaginations can run wild.
"Our ambition is for Lilidorei to be accessible to all children regardless of their background."
Admission income from both the play park and adjacent gardens will fund free school visits for every primary schoolchild eligible for Free Fridays in Northumberland and the surrounding areas.
Creative director Sue Lipscombe, who was responsible for the design of the clan houses, said: "Everyone in my team is proud to have played a part in crafting this magical and mysterious child-centred kingdom.
"We planned a place of exploration where a child's imagination will run free."
The charity The Alnwick Garden Trust will run the ticketed site, which hopes to attract thousands of visitors and create 50 new jobs.
It opens to the public on 25 May.
