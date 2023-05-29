Fire stations get bleed kits after Sunderland fatal stabbing
Bleed kits have been installed at fire stations as part of a campaign inspired by a teenager who was stabbed to death.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has set up the potentially life-saving equipment its stations in Sunderland.
Connor Brown, 18, was fatally wounded as he tried to diffuse an argument outside a pub in the city in 2019.
His parents, Simon and Tanya Brown, have campaigned for the kits to be installed in pubs and public places.
"Knowing that we are doing this, it is us getting some positivity from the negativity," said Mr Brown, who co-runs the Connor Brown Trust with his wife.
"It warms the heart and we know we are doing something good in the community which is what we always intended on doing.
"The people of Sunderland, and further afield, they were there for us in our darkest days and this is us putting something back".
The kits contain tourniquets, gels and other safety items, which are designed to stem catastrophic bleeding until the emergency services arrive.
They are mounted on external walls and are protected by a code, given out by 999 call handlers.
TWFRS said stations in Farringdon, Marley Park, Rainton Bridge and Sunderland Central had been fitted with the kits.
Area manager for service delivery Dave Leach said he hoped the kits were "never needed" but were in "trusted and safe" locations.
He said: "I want to thank Tanya and Simon for their tireless fundraising for the equipment and we are looking forward to our partnership going forward.
"I also want to thank our watch manager Andy Nelson who has been a champion for these kits in TWFRS, he has worked hard to make this a reality."
The fire service said it is planning to install kits at its other 13 locations.
