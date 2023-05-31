Julian Thorn: Ex-solider killed in Ukraine was due to marry
A former British soldier has been killed in a car crash in Ukraine, his family has confirmed.
Julian Thorn had travelled from Hexham, Northumberland, to help refugees and train Ukrainian fighters to use military equipment sent from the UK.
The 36-year-old had served with the Fusiliers and did tours of Afghanistan.
His fiancée Louise Lathbury was told of the death on 21 May, the day she made his wedding ring. An appeal has begun to raise funds to bring his body home.
She said Mr Thorn - who was known as Jay- went to the war-torn country as it was "something he felt strongly about and wanted to share the skills he had".
While there he had done humanitarian work helping refugees on the Ukraine-Poland border.
Ms Lathbury, originally from Berkshire, said her partner died "instantly" in the crash, which was confirmed by a colleague in Ukraine and the Foreign Office.
Mr Thorn's family are hoping to raise £15,000 for the repatriation of his body.
"It would mean everything because we need to bring him back whole," Ms Lathbury said.
"He needs to come back and he needs to be him and so then we can do what's right for him when we get him home.
"I want him to have a nice send-off and be where he loved - he loved Hadrian's Wall and he loved Northumberland and I just want him to come back and be in the place he loved so much."
Ms Lathbury, who was with Mr Thorn for four years, said his death had "left a void in my heart that can never be filled".
"To be honest I didn't believe it was real and I did ask, 'Are you sure it's him? Are you sure it's him?'," she said.
"But the other thing is we were talking about the wedding and everything and I'd made his wedding ring on that Sunday - and then you think, did I tempt fate by making it?
"You do, you think silly things like that when it happens.
"I was devastated - it was a surprise and I was going to give it to him when he got back."
She said any money left over from the fundraising campaign would be donated to another family attempting to repatriate a loved one and to an animal charity.
"The thing with Jay is I don't think it was just the Ukraine situation - if he could help he wanted to help no matter what it was," she added.
"He loved animals - we've got rescue animals all over the place because he just wanted to help."
A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: "We are providing support to the family of a British man following his death in Ukraine, and are in touch with the local authorities."
