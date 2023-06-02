Shotton Colliery: Arsonist who posted firework through letterbox jailed
An arsonist who lit a firework and posted it through a woman's letterbox trapping her inside has been jailed.
Robert Wilkinson had been arguing with the victim in a street in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, in August before returning with the fireworks.
She managed to escape through a window as a fire broke out, which spread to her children's unoccupied bedrooms.
Wilkinson, 30, of Ashton Street, Peterlee, was convicted of three charges and jailed for 11 years.
Investigators noted the fire could have been fatal if the children had been at home as it spread so quickly.
Wilkinson was identified as a suspect and charged with arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness and threats to kill.
He pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness but was found guilty of the other two charges following a trial at Durham Crown Court.
On Friday a judge sentenced him to 11 years in prison with an extended period of four years.
Det Con Ash Hagar, of Peterlee CID, who led the investigation, described what happened as a "reckless crime" that could have proved fatal.
"I would also like to praise the victim for her bravery throughout the process and hope this will give her some closure," he added.
