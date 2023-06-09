Stolen Ryhope pit pony statue replaced by toy horse
- Published
When a bronze statue of a pit pony was ripped from a village sign, nobody thought the theft would lead to a social media hit 20 months later.
But in recent days, Ryhope in Sunderland has caught people's attention far and wide as residents have launched an outlandish campaign to get the statue back.
From rocking horses to teddy bears, the sign has been restored to its former glory, albeit temporarily, while the council says it cannot fund a replacement.
The BBC went to the village to find out why it has become so popular - and why residents want something to happen.
"It's just gone absolutely wild, said Debra Hope, who has lived in the former pit village more than 30 years.
"People from out of the area are getting out of their cars to take photos."
The 41-year-old tends to the site every so often, making sure the furry replacements are still on the plinth.
Some have even been given names.
Villagers here have grown an affection for the makeshift replacements because of its heritage, Debra explained.
"It is a mining village, when they put the [original] pit pony up, it meant a lot to us. My granddad, Bert Watson, was a miner.
"You can ask most people in Ryhope, Seaham and Silksworth if they know someone and their parents and grandparents will have worked down there.
"They could have died in the pit and a lot of them have passed away now, so it means so much to the people."
Ryhope was home to a large mining community until the closure of its colliery in 1966.
The sign, erected in the 2000s, originally featured a pit pony to represent the working animals that hauled heavy carts of coal in underground tunnels.
The equine effigy was cut down in October 2021, something Northumbria Police said remains an open case.
A spokesperson said it continues to ask anyone with information to come forward and contact them.
Debra said: "Everyone one was up in arms, everyone was saying how disgusting it was.
"It meant nothing to the person who stole it, but it meant a lot to the community. It's kicked Ryhope into gear to try and do something."
Friends Dave Potter, 45, and Kel Busby, 62, kick-started the campaign, without even realising.
On a warm day in May, Dave filmed Kel running up to the empty plinth and placing a toy horse on it "just for banter".
Soon after thousands of people had viewed the clip on social media, prompting others to take part - adding their own toys and teddies.
"It [the statue] hadn't been replaced and, with it being empty, we thought it would be a bit of a laugh, something to perk people up and it just took off from there," Dave said.
"We just thought it would boost people's recollection, get the council to pull their finger out to buy a replacement."
Debra said there has been, so far, several teddies and toys added in recent days - some have even been stolen.
"The original horse has been stolen twice, but the first time, the person who took it was shamed into bring it back," she said.
"We just want a permanent replacement, even if it's not the same material and made from concrete, back in its place and where it should be".
Sunderland City Council said it was "sad" the statue was never recovered but added it was "not aware of any plans or funding at this point in time for it to be replaced".
Debra, Dave and Kel have since said they are planning to fundraise for a replacement, if the council does not step in.
"We just want another pit pony there because we miss it," Debra added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.