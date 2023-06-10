Gateshead library fines scrapped amid cost of living woes
Fines for overdue library books have been scrapped in Gateshead amid cost of living pressures.
Penalties for late returns were paused in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic but have now been removed permanently.
Gateshead Council said people were "struggling to afford the basics" and it feared the fines could put some people off using libraries.
Charges for late returns had previously been capped at £9.25 for adults, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Angela Douglas, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: "We know that the fear of incurring fines can be a barrier to people joining and retaining their library membership.
"For many residents the possibility of financial penalties will be a bigger concern than ever at a time when people are struggling to afford the basics.
"However, the stress and anxiety caused by the cost of living crisis also make now a time when the escapism of a good book is even more valuable."
Registered library users will still receive reminders when books are due to be returned and a charge for lost or damaged items remains in place.
