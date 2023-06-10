Newcastle man critical after being hit by car
A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Tyneside.
The 20-year-old was struck by a Peugeot 308 on the Great North Road, near the junction with Forsyth Road, in the Jesmond area of Newcastle shortly after 01:40 BST.
Northumbria Police said the road was closed for about five hours while officers conducted an investigation.
The force has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
