Newcastle: Leazes Park to be lit by Christmas light trail
- Published
A mile-long trail of lights illuminating landmarks in a Newcastle park will attract tens of thousands of visitors, organisers have said.
Northern Lights will make its debut in the region with the 1.609km spectacle in Leazes Park from 23 November.
It will coincide with the park's 150th anniversary and will include a market for independent traders.
Creative director Roxy Robinson said it would be made by "incredible, experienced and talented creators".
A series of choreographed sequences will be placed in a circle, lighting up the park's statues, architecture and lake.
It is being created by From the Fields, the team behind the Kendal Calling and Bluedot festivals, in partnership with Urban Green Newcastle, the charity that runs the park.
'Beautiful'
Ms Robinson said it would be "inclusive and accessible" to all, with the goal of attracting in excess of 170,000 people.
"We have big plans and cannot wait to deliver an experience like no other," she said.
"[It will be] one that welcomes everyone to come together and soak up the magic of Christmas through a trail of illuminations and audio, within the beautiful Leazes Park."
National and local artists will provide displays for the light show, including Blaydon-based Mandylights.
Marian Chapman, Urban Green Newcastle's enterprise director, said the park will celebrate its milestone anniversary in December.
"Just as people came to Leazes Park 150 years ago to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Northern Lights will give people a chance to immerse themselves in a magical world of colour, music and illuminations," she said.
"It will be a spectacular way to commemorate this landmark anniversary and celebrate one of the city's oldest and most treasured green spaces."
The trail will be in place until 1 January 2024.
