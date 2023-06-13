'Dream come true' for Sam Fender's guitar tutor
Sam Fender's former guitar teacher said performing with his old student in front of thousands of fans was "a dream come true".
North Shields musician Phil Martin made an appearance on stage during one of Fender's sold-out concerts at St James' Park.
The self-confessed "old rocker" rehearsed two AC/DC tracks for weeks in order to "nail" the performance.
He said he "always had faith" in his former student.
Phil began playing guitar aged 15 before becoming a one-to-one tutor.
"Eventually, I opened a studio with a friend where Sam came to rehearse and record and hang out, but prior to that I'd taught him since he was about 12."
"I don't think there's words I can find at the moment. It was awesome. It's what dreams are made of. It's a fantasy.
"I've known Sam for so long and it came up three or four years ago before he could have sold it out, he'd say, 'What I'd love to see, is you, me and 'Johno' from AC/DC back-to-back'. I'd say to him, 'yeah, that would be something, now ha'way'.
"And the other day, it came to pass."
Phil was brought on stage with AC/DC frontman and fellow Geordie Brian Johnson to perform Back In Black and You Shook Me All Night Long.
"I rehearsed the parts so I didn't have to think. You've got to nail it. I've played those tunes dozens of times a day for the past few weeks. I enjoyed myself in a way I never have.
"We've never lost contact. We've always been friends despite the age difference - we speak the same language. Music is a language.
"I always had faith in him. His creative energy was massive. He wasn't the easiest to teach, you had to go his way. Whatever he learned, he always added something or an idea would come out of it. He's still like that.
"To be there with him... I wanted to give him the show he deserved. I didn't want to let him down.
"He's united so many parts of the community that wouldn't normally mix - the football crowd, the music crowd, old rockers, young kids... He's had that appeal because his songs tell the truth."
Phil's own band, Sticky Fingers, have been going since 1994.
He said he was excited to see if people would come out to see him perform again.
"I've already been getting loads of messages from people saying they want to come and see me play - I hope even half of them turn up."
