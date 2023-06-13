Newcastle taxis could adopt black and white design in safety bid
- Published
Taxis in Newcastle could get black and white makeovers to try to stop unlicensed drivers preying on vulnerable people.
The council is expected to sign off the idea next week, which would see hackney cabs feature the famous monochrome colours of Newcastle United.
A report showed 96% of drivers surveyed were against the proposal because of concerns over costs.
The council said the rebranding was to keep residents and visitors safe.
The move was taken amid concerns of criminals posing as taxi drivers to target victims - particularly lone women - after a night out.
The council said it was aware of "a number of recent police investigations" into sexual assault allegations relating to unlicensed vehicles.
It is also carrying out 11 prosecutions following an undercover operation in December 2022 where unlicensed vehicles picked up passengers.
Grant to drivers
Hundreds of black cab drivers would be required to fit a white wrap around their bonnet so they have a "unique branding that is readily identifiable", a report said
The city's Street Pastors called the move a "big step towards creating a safer night out".
The council is proposing to give a £100 grant to each of the 597 licensed hackney carriage drivers in Newcastle to help with the cost of fitting the white vinyl wrapping, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
They will also need to display red council crests on the front doors and have a taxi sign on the roof that is white at the front and red at the back.
Plans would also see private hire vehicles be required to have a green council plate and display the operator's details on the back passenger doors.
The new taxi policy also includes a requirement for any new vehicles to be compliant with the environmental standards of Newcastle's Clean Air Zone.
Labour's Paula Maines, cabinet member responsible for taxi licensing, said the new measures would make it easier for people to identify licensed operators.
"This will assure passengers that the vehicle and the driver have passed our stringent vetting processes and they will be collected and transported to their destination safely," she said.
"It will also help protect people from unlicensed taxi drivers who illegally ply for trade, particularly at night when people are out enjoying themselves."
