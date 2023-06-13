Councillors approve £30m of funding for Ashington
- Published
A £30m investment has been approved for one of Northumberland's most deprived towns.
County councillors approved the funding for Ashington as part of the town's regeneration programme following years of decline.
The funding includes cash from the North of Tyne Combined Authority and the government.
Councillors said Ashington will get a new cinema and a redevelopment of Wansbeck Square.
The Ashington Hirst ward had the second-highest level of deprivation in Northumberland according to census data from 2021.
It found 64.9% of households were deprived in at least one dimension, down from 70% in 2011.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting, the portfolio holder for business and opportunities, Conservative councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, said the "comprehensive" scheme followed successful regeneration in Blyth.
"Over the past several years, the town has been declining, economic vitality has been declining.
"This programme is a comprehensive £30m scheme aimed at revitalising Ashington, it is designed to stimulate economic growth and breathe new life into the area.
"It will deliver a new cinema in Portland Park and new infrastructure around it. It will redevelop Wansbeck Square and the Grand Corner."
'Started long ago'
Pedestrian access and the town's cultural offering will also be improved, in a bid to attract visitors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Colin Horncastle said the scheme would take "many years to pull it together".
However, Labour councillor Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, said she wanted more for her town.
"Inflation is going through the roof and this should have started a long time ago."
Council leader Glen Sanderson said: "I'm quite sure that by March 2025 there will be a significant difference."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.