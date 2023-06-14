Durham: Woman arrested over stabbing at launderette
A woman has been arrested after another woman was injured in a suspected stabbing at a launderette.
Armed police were called to Marshall Terrace in Durham at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday amid reports a person had been stabbed in the premises.
A woman was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. Her wounds are not believed to be life threatening.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody.
Part of Sunderland Road, in the Gilesgate area of the city, was closed off due to the armed police response.
North East Ambulance Service was alerted to the stabbing at 16:53.
In a statement, it said: "We dispatched a specialist paramedic, a paramedic ambulance, the air ambulance, a clinical team leader and a Hazardous Area Response Team crew to the scene.
"One patient was taken to hospital by land ambulance, accompanied by a member of the helicopter emergency medical services team."
Any witnesses are being asked to contact Durham Police.
