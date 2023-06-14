Shiney Row residents' fears after Go North East bus crash
- Published
Residents living opposite a roundabout have raised road safety concerns after a bus crashed near their homes.
People living in Barrack Row, Shiney Row, near Houghton-le-Spring, said they feared there would be a death after the second crash there in five weeks.
A Go North East bus carrying passengers went into their street after leaving the roundabout on Monday afternoon.
Sunderland City Council said it was working alongside Northumbria Police to examine the circumstances.
Emergency services were called after the crash, which also involved a car, at about 14:30 BST on Monday.
The street was blocked for a number of hours, while the North East Ambulance Service said four people were treated at the scene.
However, residents said the roundabout, which has five exits, could confuse drivers with some cutting across the left-hand carriageway to leave towards the A183.
Jill Rowntree, who has lived on the street for 34 years, said she had witnessed several similar crashes in recent years.
She said: "This is the second time in weeks. A brand new Audi crashed, the fence had just been put back up. It hadn't been replaced and this has happened.
"I don't know how people haven't been killed".
In May, one person was taken to hospital after a car hit the fence following a two-vehicle crash.
The council said it examined the circumstances whenever "concerns are raised regarding the highway layout".
A spokesperson said: "There are highways markings and lane designations on the junction approaches and within the roundabout."
"More exact circumstances of this collision are not yet clear and will be examined in due course."
Go North East's business director Ben Maxfield said the company was "working with emergency services to investigate the cause" and was supporting those involved.
Northumbria Police said inquiries into the crash were continuing.
