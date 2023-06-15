Crews continue tackling woodland wildfire near Newcastle airport
A large wildfire has continued to burn overnight with firefighters having to scale back their response as it posed "dangers to crews".
The blaze began on Wednesday afternoon in an area of woodland in Prestwick, near Newcastle International Airport.
Some 50 firefighters have been at the scene which spans an area of around four or five football pitches.
Smoke can be smelled as far south as Gateshead and people nearby have been told to keep windows and doors shut.
The airport is operating as normal with no flights affected.
"We are trying to get on top of this fire, it is smouldering but it is deep-seated," said group manager Steve Burdess, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
"We don't expect the wind to pick up too much during the day.
"I would like to think we could get this under control and will have a major impact on it today but I can't rule out it will go on for longer."
It is not known how the fire started but crews are not ruling out it could have been due to the "extreme heat".
Mr Burdess told BBC Radio Newcastle: "This is a peat area and that could heat up with the extreme heat that we have had recently, it could be discarded glass that has been here for some time, something of that nature might magnify the heat and that could cause a fire."
