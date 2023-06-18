Northumberland potholes to be 'cut out' rather than filled
- Published
A council will trial the removal of potholes by cutting them out of the road, instead of making patchwork repairs.
A Northumberland County Council spokesperson said a three-month programme would begin in the north and west of the county.
It is expected to cost more and take longer than just filling the holes.
But the spokesperson said it would "create longer-lasting repairs" and "smoother road surfaces for users".
The council has set aside £492,600, from its "severe weather reserve" to fund the scheme, which will start later this month.
John Riddle, cabinet member for improving roads and highways, said Northumberland council had spent millions improving its roads.
But he said it was "always looking at ways to improve the service" that it provides.
Step-change
"This new approach does require a step-change in operations due to the nature and scope of the additional works involved.
"The [new] repair technique takes longer to complete and involves traffic management, such as temporary traffic lights, to allow teams to work safely."
He added that the trial will be monitored closely to ascertain the advantages - or otherwise - of using this new technique.
During the trial, workers will also continue to use the traditional method to repair potholes, where there are "operational, financial and logistical constraints".
The council will consider the effectiveness of the new technique later, in relation to next year's road-improvement budget.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.