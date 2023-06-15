Durham: Woman due in court over stabbing outside launderette
A woman has been charged after another woman was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a Durham launderette.
Armed police were called to Marshall Terrace at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
The injured woman was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and her wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.
The 43-year-old local woman has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault.
She was remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Part of Sunderland Road, in the Gilesgate area of the city, was closed off due to the armed police response.
Durham Constabulary described it as an "isolated incident".
Any witnesses are being asked to contact Durham Police.
