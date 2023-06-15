Simon Birch death: Adam Jenkins' partner scared of victim
A woman whose partner is accused of murdering a man at a family's Christmas gathering was "scared" of the victim, a court has heard.
Simon Birch, 39, was fatally wounded at the home of Adam Jenkins in Newbottle, Sunderland, at about 23:20 GMT on 25 December 2021.
Mr Jenkins, 35, denies murder and manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court.
His partner Natalie Shaw said Mr Birch had attacked his girlfriend, the accused's sister, Emma Jenkins.
In her police interview played to jurors, Ms Shaw said it had started as "happy" family gathering at Mr Jenkins' home with people "laughing and carrying on" during the day.
Jurors were shown footage of the large family laughing at Christmas cracker jokes, opening presents and singing karaoke in the bar in the garden.
But Ms Shaw said there had been "tension" between Mr Birch, known as Birchy, and Ms Jenkins, adding: "Something was brewing between Birchy and Emma all day."
Under questioning from Mr Jenkins' barrister Jeremy Dein KC, Ms Shaw said there had been domestic violence issues between the couple during their two-year relationship with Mr Birch, who had "difficulties with drink and drugs", attacking Ms Jenkins on multiple occasions.
Ms Shaw said she was "scared" of Mr Birch as he was "unpredictable".
After the Christmas party, the couple had gone to bed in separate rooms but were roused by the sound of another guest falling over, the court heard.
'Horrible noise'
Ms Shaw said she was downstairs when she heard a loud slap noise and Ms Jenkins ran down the stairs "screaming".
Mr Birch followed moments later along with Mr Jenkins, who had come out of his room to see what was going on.
Ms Shaw said there was then a "scuffle" between the two men and two women in the living room and she saw Mr Birch "punching [Ms Jenkins] like a punch bag", adding the "noise was horrible".
She said they were all screaming at Mr Birch to end the attack but "he just wouldn't stop", adding: "I thought he was going to end up killing her."
She said she pushed Mr Jenkins into the kitchen and she and Ms Jenkins managed to get Mr Birch out of the front door, the court heard.
Jurors have seen CCTV footage of Mr Birch standing in the driveway and Mr Jenkins running up to him and slashing him in the neck with a knife at about 23:20 GMT.
Ms Shaw said she ran outside and saw Mr Birch with his hand on his neck as blood poured from the wound.
She said she pressed her hand against his neck and shouted at him to "stay with us" as she looked in his eyes, but the colour drained from his face and he collapsed to the ground.
Ms Shaw said Mr Jenkins called an ambulance and the pair both attempted CPR on Mr Birch until the police and ambulance arrived.
The trial continues.
