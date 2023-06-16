Michelle Hanson murder: Alexander Carr jailed for 19 years
A student who went on the run after murdering a grandmother has been jailed for at least 19 years and three months.
Alexander Carr, 33, killed Michelle Hanson in Sunderland and was found living in a tent in London after an 18-day manhunt.
Ms Hanson, 47, was stabbed at her home in Brady Street and her body was found by her teenage son on 3 December.
Carr was sentenced to life with a minimum term at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting murder.
A nationwide search was launched for Carr after Ms Hanson, a mother of five, was found dead at her home by her 15-year-old son.
Police discovered Carr, a University of Sunderland student, living in a tent on a railway embankment near Upper Holloway Train Station in north Islington, London.
As he was arrested he asked officers: "How did you know I was here?"
Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr said it was a "very violent attack" and Ms Hanson had offered no resistance at all.
He said the killer had never explained why he caused such "horrific injuries" to Ms Hanson, adding: "[Carr's] an extremely dangerous individual, he really does pose a significant threat."
