Washington: Careless driver admits to causing boy's death
- Published
A driver has admitted causing the death of a 13-year-old boy who was hit by car while riding his bike.
Gregg Lewis McGuire died in hospital in August 2022, two days after the crash in Washington, Sunderland.
His family paid tribute and said the keen footballer "absolutely loved life and making others laugh and smile".
Kayn Galer, 20, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and will be sentenced on 28 July.
He had initially denied the charge but changed his plea at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, where he also admitted driving without insurance and failing to stop after a collision.
He had previously admitted to a charge of dangerous driving in March.
Galer, who was released on conditional bail, was disqualified from driving in the meantime.
The crash happened in Silverstone Road on 14 August, at about 20:10 BST.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.