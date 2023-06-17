Newcastle Prestwick Carr fire continues to burn near airport
Firefighters are battling a "large wildfire" for the fourth day as the public have been advised to stay away from the area.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) began battling the blaze at Prestwick Carr nature reserve on Wednesday.
A section of land is near Newcastle airport, but flights have been unaffected.
More than 20 firefighters, including five appliances, remain at the scene.
A TWFRS spokesperson continued to warn visitors, including pedestrians and cyclists, to keep away.
On Friday, the service described the situation as like "chasing the fire around" because it kept breaking out in different areas.
Northumberland Wildlife Trust said due to the area being dry it would probably "smoulder for a long time".
