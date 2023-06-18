Seven arrested after Newcastle fight leaves three in hospital
Seven people have been arrested after a fight in Newcastle which left three men needing hospital treatment.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Grainger Street at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.
A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries from a bladed article, while two men, 21 and 25, suffered injuries to their face and back, police said.
An investigation had been launched and patrols in the area had been stepped up, Northumbria Police added.
Seven men, aged between 20 and 25, remained in police custody as inquiries continued, the force said.
A police cordon is still in place and an exit at the Tyne and Wear Metro Central station is closed following the incident.
Supt Scott Cowie, from Northumbria Police, said: "Violence like this is never acceptable."
The force was "working round-the-clock" to establish what had happened and who was involved, he added.
"We'll remain in the area today carrying out further inquiries and we're now asking for anyone with information to get in touch".
