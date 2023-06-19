Simon Birch killing: Victim argued with other guest before attack
A man who was fatally stabbed at a family Christmas Day celebration had argued with another guest hours before his death, a court has heard.
Simon Birch, 39, received a fatal neck wound at the home of Adam Jenkins in Newbottle, Sunderland, at about 23:20 GMT on 25 December 2021.
Mr Jenkins, 35, has denied murder and manslaughter, at Newcastle Crown Court.
Another guest said Mr Birch was "spoiling" the party and had been giving it the "big I am".
The court has heard Mr Birch had been in a relationship with Mr Jenkins's sister, Emma, for two and a half years and that there had been multiple incidents of domestic abuse.
Jurors have been told Mr Birch was forced out of the house after attacking Ms Jenkins on Christmas Day. Her brother, Mr Jenkins, then ran at him in the driveway and fatally stabbed him in the neck.
Darren Naisbett, the partner of Mr Jenkins's mother, said the day had been "really good" with the family enjoying a Christmas dinner together before everyone went to the bar in the garden to play games, sing karaoke and drink.
But at about 21:00, he had a short confrontation with Mr Birch in the bar, the court heard.
He said Mr Birch, who was known as Birchy, was drunk and had been "coming on with the big I am" and Mr Naisbett told him to stop as he was "spoiling the day for everyone".
He told jurors he had seen Mr Birch behave that way before and the two briefly squared up to each other before Mr Jenkins's partner intervened and calmed it down.
Mr Naisbett said Mr Birch had been in a "funny mood all day" and been "bickering" with Ms Jenkins.
He did not see the attack in the driveway but came across Ms Jenkins crying in the kitchen shortly after and saw that her head and face were "covered in blood".
The trial continues.
