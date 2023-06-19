Tynemouth beach: Inquiry continues after 'unknown substance' thrown at teens
An investigation is continuing after three teenagers were taken to hospital after an "unknown substance" was thrown into their faces at a beach.
It happened on Longsands, Tynemouth, on Friday about 21:30 BST.
Two boys aged 16 and 17, and an 18-year-old man received treatment for minor wounds and have been discharged.
Northumbria Police said it responded to reports of a "large number of youths", thought to be known to each other, involved in disorder.
The 18-year-old sustained an injury to his eye after being kicked in the head, the force added.
The events followed a 48-hour dispersal notice for the area being issued earlier that day.
Police said the beach was very busy with young people, "with the vast majority well-behaved and respectful".
Patrols are being stepped up around the area during the summer to "address disorder of any kind".
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the events of Friday evening to come forward.
