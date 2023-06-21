'Intoxicated' teen in Tyne saved by quayside bar worker
- Published
A quick-thinking worker at a riverside bar in Newcastle came to the rescue of an "intoxicated" teenager who got into difficulty in the River Tyne.
The woman used an emergency throw-bag - one of several installed on the Quayside in April - to guide the man to safety.
It happened on Thursday evening close to the Gateshead Millennium Bridge.
Following the rescue, firefighters reiterated advice about not entering the river after drinking alcohol.
Fourteen throw-bag boards have been placed along the Tyne, between the Redheugh Bridge and the Ouseburn, as replacements for traditional buoyancy rings.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call from a member of the public who reported a man was in the river.
When firefighters arrived they found a member of staff from Urban Garden had already deployed a throw-line, which is small and lightweight, and used to pull a person to safety or holds them until crews arrive.
The woman had been trained earlier in the year in how to use the equipment, which has been distributed to riverside businesses.
Firefighter Tommy Richardson, who has carried out training with "hundreds of riverside businesses staff", said he was "relieved it had not resulted in tragedy".
He added: "The throwline did its job. It helped secure the man in place and gradually bring him closer to the ladder where he could self-rescue with the assistance of firefighters.
"But we also want to make clear that entering the water under the influence of alcohol can be very dangerous. Alcohol and drugs can seriously impair your ability to stay safe in the water."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.