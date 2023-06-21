Simon Birch killing: Adam Jenkins says he was not violent
A man accused of murdering a guest at his family's Christmas Day celebrations has said he "did not deliberately" stab him.
Simon Birch, 39, was wounded in the neck at the home of Adam Jenkins in Newbottle, Sunderland, at about 23:20 GMT on 25 December 2021.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Jenkins, 36, has denied murder and manslaughter.
He told jurors he was "not a violent person" and had been friends with Mr Birch, who was seeing his sister.
The court has heard that Mr Birch had been in a relationship with Mr Jenkins's sister, Emma, for two-and-a-half years and that there had been multiple incidents of domestic abuse.
Jurors have been told Mr Birch was forced out of the house after attacking Ms Jenkins on Christmas Day.
Her brother, Mr Jenkins, then ran at Mr Birch in the driveway and fatally stabbed him in the neck in an attack that was caught on CCTV, the court heard.
He said he was close to his sister and became friends with Mr Birch after the couple got together in March 2019.
He said he knew Mr Birch could be violent and had previous convictions but he initially believed everything was fine in the relationship with Ms Jenkins.
But trouble began in April 2021 when Mr Birch began taking ketamine and drinking heavily, and the relationship was "out of control with violence" from "Simon on Emma", Mr Jenkins said.
He said he "knew every detail" and the violence was "full on" until August, adding Mr Birch would give her black eyes and a burst nose and lips.
Mr Jenkins said his sister would try to avoid Mr Birch but he would be "off the rails trying to find her", adding it was like a "manhunt".
'Threatened mum with knife'
He said Mr Birch would go to Ms Jenkins' place of work but she would "hide", so he would then go to their mother's house and Mr Jenkins' home.
Mr Jenkins said Mr Birch was "angry and on the hunt for Emma and it looked like he wouldn't stop until he found her".
He said it made him feel "fearful" of Mr Birch, adding he would "scream and shout and demand" and "not let you speak".
He said Mr Birch was a "big lad" and when he was "really angry" and talking about fighting he would gesture with his arms stretched out and down to his waist.
Mr Jenkins said during one search for Ms Jenkins, Mr Birch had pulled a knife out of his van and threatened the Jenkins' mother that she was "going to get it".
'Violent repercussions'
He said he was in daily contact with both Ms Jenkins and Mr Birch and would act as a "peacemaker who didn't get in between them".
He said Ms Jenkins cared for Mr Birch and "whatever went on, she would always take him back".
He said he didn't try to separate them because Ms Jenkins would have taken a "dim view" of being told to leave Mr Birch, which would have harmed his relationship with his sister.
Mr Jenkins said he did not approve of the violence and it was "heart-breaking seeing my sister with injuries".
He said if he had told Mr Birch to leave his sister she "would have taken him back anyway" and Mr Birch would have turned on the rest of the family and there would have been "violence".
Mr Jenkins also said he could not call police because Ms Jenkins would have got back with Mr Birch "regardless" and he would have "labelled me a grass" and threatened repercussions.
When asked by his barrister Jeremy Dein KC if he "deliberately slashed the throat" of Mr Birch, Mr Jenkins replied: "No I did not."
He also said he "definitely [did] not" mean to harm Mr Birch, adding: "I'm not a violent person."
Successful businessman
Mr Jenkins earlier told jurors he left school at 16 to become an apprentice bricklayer, working up through the ranks before setting up his own bricklaying agency, AJ Brickworks, in 2015.
He said his company was "one of the best in the North East" supplying up to 150 bricklayers at housing construction sites across the region.
He said he was also involved in charity work and several days before Christmas had visited a soup kitchen in Sunderland to hand out food and presents to homeless people.
Mr Jenkins and his partner Natalie Shaw bought the large, detached four-bedroom home in July 2020 and he built a bar and games room in the garden.
His family came over to celebrate Christmas there, including Ms Jenkins and Mr Birch, a father of two, before the night ended with his death.
The trial continues.
