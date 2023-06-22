RNLI rescues yacht in peril 55 miles off coast
A yacht in danger of sinking with four crew on board has been rescued 55 miles from the coast.
Tynemouth RNLI was alerted to the 47ft (14.3m) vessel in distress, after its rudder became damaged, at about 00:35 BST on Wednesday.
A Severn Class lifeboat was dispatched, carrying life rafts and grab bags in case the yacht foundered, it said.
The yacht's crew carried out emergency repairs before it was escorted into the River Tyne at about 09:30 BST.
RNLI coxswain Sam Clow praised the vessel's crew for carrying out the repairs with wood and straps to keep it afloat.
"If it weren't for the quick thinking of the crew and they had not completed the repairs the yacht would surely have been lost," he said.
"The [lifeboat] crew had life rafts and grab bags prepared in case the worst were to happen, showing even experienced sailors can get into difficulties".
A "pan-pan" distress call was issued when it was discovered the rudder was at risk of creating a hole in the boat's hull.
It took about two-and-a-half hours for the lifeboat's crew of eight to reach the location, from where the yacht was escorted to the River Tyne.
The lifeboat crew remained on standby in case the emergency repairs failed and carried out routine checks to make sure the yacht was not sinking.
After arriving at the Royal Quays Marina, where the yacht will undergo repairs, the RNLI provided food and drink for the "exhausted crew".
An RNLI spokesperson added that it was called out to a further rescue at about 10:30 BST to support the coastguard in South Shields.
They added it had been a "long day for all involved".
They urged anyone who requires assistance to always call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
