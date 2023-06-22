Sunderland sexual predator caught by schoolgirls' bravery
Police have praised the courage of schoolgirls who helped bring a sexual predator to justice.
Philip Brennan, 69, of Sunderland, was jailed for 15 years for 12 sexual offences against a girl under 13, including two counts of rape.
He was caught because his victim told friends, who in turn told their parents who reported it to Northumbria Police.
Det Con Jen Robinson said it was "never easy to speak out at any age" but even harder as a child.
"These were no doubt the most difficult conversations of these young people's lives but, thanks to their desire to keep their friend safe and their ability to know right from wrong, they have helped put a dangerous man behind bars," she said.
Brennan was convicted in March and sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.
Det Con Robinson also praised his victim and her family for their bravery during the investigation and court proceedings.
"I encourage anyone out there who has knowledge that their friend or loved one is in a similar position to please report it," she said.
