Metro services to Newcastle Airport suspended for works
Holidaymakers looking to get the Metro to Newcastle Airport this weekend will need to take a bus as train services are suspended due to signal works.
The work is happening at the Gosforth depot ahead of a new fleet of trains arriving, with the first one expected to start operating by December.
While the work is carried out lines around South Gosforth and Longbenton will be closed for track repairs.
It also coincides with the last night of The Hoppings funfair in Newcastle.
The line closure over Saturday and Sunday will see:
- No Metro services between from Jesmond to South Gosforth and South Gosforth to Four Lane Ends until 18:15 on Saturday
- No Metro services South Gosforth/Newcastle Airport all day Saturday and Sunday
Cathy Massarella from Nexus said moving equipment from the old depot to the new £70m site was "absolutely vital" in preparation for the new fleet.
"A new digital signalling system is going to be installed at the depot, with the Stadler team moving into a modern, new, computerised panel room to manage train movements to and from the mainline," she said.
"It will mean that some Metro lines will have to be closed over the weekend of 24 and 25 June.
"There is no good time to close a large section of the network and I apologise in advance for the inconvenience this will cause."
Replacement bus services will be in place over the weekend, and passengers are advised to check their route before travelling.
